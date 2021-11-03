Lorde recently announced a deluxe version of her newest album Solar Power, and released a new music video for the track “Fallen Fruit.”

In a statement about the new video, Lorde shared:

“In the ‘Solar Power’ video, you were introduced to the island as a lush paradise — glistening water, blue skies, not a grain of sand out of place (barring that pesky beach trash). Cut to: humans doing as they do, getting greedy, treating the land with disrespect and stripping it of its beauty. There’ll always another pristine place to start again, right? The gardens that were once lush and fruitful are now on fire. The fishing boats are busted up and overturned. All that’s left of the peaches are their pits. Amid all that, my character makes a choice.”

The deluxe version of Solar Power is set to be released this Friday, Novemeber 5. It will include the new tracks “Helen of Troy” and “Hold No Grudge,” which Lorde says “didn’t quite fit into the tracklist for whatever reason but they’re both big tunes.” Watch the new video for “Fallen Fruit” below.

