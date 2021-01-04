Loretta Lynn‘s iconic album Coal Miner’s Daughter was released 50 years ago today, on January 4th, 1971. She is celebrating the milestone with the announcement of a brand new album, Still Woman Enough, and the release of the newly recorded “Coal Miner’s Daughter (Recitation)”.

The opening and title track “Still Woman Enough” features vocals from country music stars Reba McEntire and Carrie Underwood, and references the closing track, a revamped “You Ain’t Woman Enough” featuring Tanya Tucker. Margo Price also makes an appearance on a cover of Shel Silverstein’s “One’s on the Way”.

Lynn expressed her heartfelt gratitude for her guests, saying, “I am just so thankful to have some of my friends join me on my new album. We girl singers gotta stick together. It’s amazing how much has happened in the 50 years since ‘Coal Miner’s Daughter’ first came out and I’m extremely grateful to be given a part to play in the history of American music.”

The 13-track album set to be released on March 19th via Legacy Records, according to USA Today. Check out the new video for “Coal Miner’s Daughter (Recitation)” here!