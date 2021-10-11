Louisville musician Justin North helmed the new project General Studies, producing a full-length self-titled album earlier this year. The songwriter and multi-instrumentalist enlisted the help of his longtime collaborator Ryan Nash for drums, and called on electric and upright bassist Josh Johnson fill in the arrangements. The collection features work for other Louisville artists Steve Good, Marife Bautisa, and Rylee Short on Saxophone, Violin and French Horn, respectively. The album also includes Chicago-based artist Josh Seib on piano, rhodes, keyboards and guitar.

General Studies was recorded in North’s basement before being mastered by Tyler Watkins at Postal Recording. Watch the video for the song “Middle Aged Mummy” below.