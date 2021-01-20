Hip-hop hometown hero Jack Harlow released his debut album Thats What They All Say in December. The 22-year-old Grammy nominee has been on a steady incline, and has already made a lasting mark in the world of rap.

The “Whats Poppin” rapper appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! last night in support of the new album. He appeared with fellow Louisville emcee EST Gee to perform the song “Route 66”. The performance reimagines a road trip pitstop as the rappers perform alongside vintage gasoline pumps and a large SUV with their backup dancers.

With the Grammy Awards being postponed until March due to Covid-19 concerns, we will have to wait a little longer to see if our hometown nominee will bring back the coveted golden gramophone. Watch Jack Harlow and EST Gee perform “Route 66” on Jimmy Kimmel Live! below.