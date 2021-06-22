Lucy Dacus is nearing the release of her third album Home Video, and appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live last night in support of the upcoming release. She channeled classic films with a performance of “Brando” at Virginia Repertory Theatre that began in black and white before bursting into color halfway through. “Brando” followed the release of the singles “VBS”, “Hot & Heavy”, and “Thumbs”, and arrived with lyric video earlier this month.

Home Video will be released this Friday, June 25. Watch Lucy Dacus perform “Brando” on Jimmy Kimmel Live below.

Want more news from the music industry? Listen to WFPK Music News, a daily update focused on rock, alternative, R&B and underserved genres. Hosts Mel Fisher and Otis Junior track down the most interesting music news. All you have to do is spend a minute with us each weekday to stay informed!

Listen: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | NPR | Spotify | Stitcher | RadioPublic | RSS

Support WFPK Music News