Lucy Dacus shared the single “Brando” from her newest album Home Video earlier this summer, and then she put her fans to the test. She asked her listeners to submit footage of themselves with the new single for a chance to be included in the official “Brando” music video. The fans delivered, and the video has arrived.

“Big thank you to everyone who submitted,” Dacus said in a press release. “These videos brought me a lot of joy and made me feel more connected to the song and all of you.”

Watch the new music video for “Brando” below.

Keep up with the artists making headlines when you listen to our online stream.