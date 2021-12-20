Mac DeMarco has returned for this year’s installment of his annual Christmas music series. This year, the Canadian singer-songwriter offers his rendition of the classic “I’ll Be Home for Christmas.” The song arrived with a music video featuring a lonely inflatable Christmas tree. DeMarco captioned the clip, “I Hope your holiday season is full of love and tree.”

Watch Mac DeMarco’s rendition of “I’ll Be Home for Christmas” below.

