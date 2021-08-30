Lexington’s Railbird Festival returned to the grounds at Keeneland over the weekend, featuring some of our favorite artists.

Margo Price was the latest artist to pay respect to Rolling Stones drummer, Charlie Watts— not unlike Jason Isbell did last week— and the choice was perfect for a show in Kentucky!

Price’s take on the Sticky Fingers classic “Dead Flowers” culminated with “We love you, Charlie!” You can watch her performance below, shot by themeboudin on YouTube…

