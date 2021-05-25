Taureg psych-rocker Mdou Moctar was joined by his band for a brand new Tiny Desk (Home) Concert. The group shared the performance in the wake of the release of Moctar’s newest album Afrique Victime, playing a few songs from the album. Viewers can see them float through Afrique Victime songs “Ya Habibti”, “Tala Tannam”, and the album’s title track.

Mdou Moctar is joined by American bassist Mikey Coltun, who told NPR about filming the concert in Niamey, Niger last year. “As with any sort of musical happenings in the region, once some music is blasted, that’s an invitation for anyone to come join, sing, clap, dance, and just come together as a community,” he shared. “We wanted to present the Tiny Desk exactly like this, from when we started playing to finally the energy growing with fans crowded around filming on their cell phones and passing around Tuareg tea.”

Mdou Moctar and his bandmates plan to celebrate the release on the road, kicking off their US tour at Bonnaroo on September 3. Watch their Tiny Desk (Home) Concert below.

