Taureg psych-rocker Mdou Moctar has shared another single for his fast-approaching album Afrique Victime. The new song, “Taliat,” follows singles “Chismiten”, “Tala Tannam”, and “Afrique Victime,” and arrived with a new music video.

Moctar spoke of the new song in a statement saying, “‘Taliat’ means woman. In our community, women are queens, they have a lot of power, that why I use the term taliat to talk about them. A woman in the Tuareg community has to be protected, but she also has to be treated as equal.”

Afrique Victime is set to be released on May 21st. Check out the new video for “Taliat” below.

Follow the WFPK Music News podcast for daily music industry updates.