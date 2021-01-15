Australian indie-rockers Middle Kids have returned with the announcement of their second full-length album Today We’re The Greatest. It follows their 2018 debut Lost Friends and the 2019 EP New Songs for Old Problems.

Lead singer and songwriter Hannah Joy shared her intentions behind the compositions and said, “I want to make music that loves its listener.” It is important to her to make “music that makes people feel seen, seen in the tiny little places that hide away in their hearts.” She said, “I want people to hear our music, and feel a sense of love. And when I say love, it can be challenging, intense, and tough. But it’s in the guts.”

Listeners can get a taste of what she means with the album’s lead single “Questions”. The peppy indie pop track arrives with new visual directed by W.A.M. Bleakley. The music video is based in a small diner where the trio is performing the new single. It begins with members of the audience playing playground hand-games that line up with the track’s prominent hand claps. Then we see the band performing the new tune before a troupe of trombonists and a man on horseback appear on the scene.

Middle Kids‘ new album Today We’re The Greatest drops March 19th. Check out the new video for “Questions” below.