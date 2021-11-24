English musician Miles Kane teamed up with Corinne Bailey Rae for his newest single “Nothing’s Ever Gonna Be Good Enough.” The song is featured on his upcoming album Change The Show, and follows the singles “See Ya When I See Ya,” “Caroline,” and “Don’t Let It Get You Down.”

For the collaboration, Kane said he “wanted an Ike and Tina vibe, not a gratuitous guest. Unfortunately, we had to record it remotely, but we’ll perform it on stage together I’m sure.”

Rae added, “I love this song and can’t get it out of my head. So pleased to be on it with my dear friend Miles.”

Change The Show is set to be released on January 21. Listen to “Nothing’s Ever Gonna Be Good Enough” below.

