Mitski has returned with a brand new single called “Working for the Knife.” The new visual, directed by Zia Anger, arrived with tour dates for the United States and Europe in early 2022.

Mitski released a statement saying that the new track is, “about going from being a kid with a dream, to a grown up with a job, and feeling that somewhere along the way you got left behind.” She went on, “It’s being confronted with a world that doesn’t seem to recognize your humanity, and seeing no way out of it.”

Watch the new video for “Working for the Knife” and view the upcoming tour dates below.

