Moses Sumney just shared Blackalachia, a special self-directed concert film that was shot over two days in the Blue Ridge Mountains of North Carolina. The dreamlike film features songs from his most recent album Grae, as well as 2017’s Aromanticism.

Sumney shared a statement about developing the project with his band in his Western North Carolina home after building live arrangements in preparation for touring:

As the year unfurled and the international tour was wiped off the cosmic schedule, I realized there should be some kind of record, a copper snapshot of those musical arrangements and the turmoil and beauty of that year. So we took to the Appalachian mountains and filmed and recorded Live From Blackalachia. The band congregated in the heat of a lulled summer, with a mere 10 days to learn and re-learn the music. Drums, keys, guitars, double bass, violin, saxophones, trombone. Bees, birds, squirrels, crickets, frogs. Over the course of two days, we filmed 14 songs, totally live, the trees as our audience, the grasshoppers our background singers. Live from Blackalachia is a wild imagining of what can happen when we seek not just to reclaim nature, but to re-integrate with it.

Live from Blackalachia, the album, is set to be released this Friday, December 10. Watch the full concert film below.

