Not all of us were able to make it to Lexington over the weekend for Railbird Festival, but it was certainly nice to have Louisville’s My Morning Jacket back in the state!

Here’s fan-shot video of three songs they performed: “Feel You”, the tour debut of “Steam Engine”, and fan favorite “One Big Holiday”…

(Shot by themeboudin)

(Shot by darkstarflashes)

(Shot by themeboudin)

Here’s the setlist from MMJ’s Railbird appearance Saturday:

Victory Dance

Off the Record

Mahgeetah

Circuital

Lucky To Be Alive

Feel You

I’m Amazed

Wasted

Wonderful (The Way I Feel)

Regularly Scheduled Programming

Spring (Among the Living)

Steam Engine

Wordless Chorus

Touch Me I’m Going to Scream Pt. 2

One Big Holiday

