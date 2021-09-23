My Morning Jacket recently announced their upcoming self-titled album, and appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! last night to perform the lead single “Regularly Scheduled Programming.” My Morning Jacket is the band’s first album of new material in six years, following the release of The Waterfall in 2015, and last year’s The Waterfall II.

My Morning Jacket is set for release on October 22. Watch their performance of “Regularly Scheduled Programming” on Kimmel below.

