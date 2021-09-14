My Morning Jacket announced their upcoming self-titled album last month, and have returned with a new single and accompanying video. The new song follows the lead single “Regularly Scheduled Programming”; Jim James shared a statement about the new track:

“‘Love Love Love’ is trying to steer the ship away from everything I’m talking about in ‘Regularly Scheduled Programming,’ and speak toward positivity and pure love, finding truth within yourself and in the world around you.”

My Morning Jacket is set to be released on October 22. Watch the video for “Love Love Love” below.

