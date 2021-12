Louisville’s own My Morning Jacket were the musical guests over the weekend on CBS This Morning‘s “Saturday Sessions”.

Not only did they play two songs from their new self-titled album, frontman Jim James and drummer Patrick Hallahan sat down for an interview, which touched on how the band nearly broke up.

Watch them perform the single “Love Love Love”…

And also “In Color”…

Keep up with the artists making headlines when you listen to our online stream.