serpentwithfeet is days away from the release of his sophomore effort DEACON, and just released its latest single “Heart Storm.” It features English singer-songwriter NAO, and follows the release of the song “Same Size Shoe” and its accompanying video.

The alternative R&B musician described “Heart Storm” saying, “I love a little magical realism. In this song I’m saying that there is so much love and power every time me and my man unite, even the heavens rejoice. Here, we welcome the storm.”

DEACON is set to be released on March 26th. View the minimal lyric video for “Heart Storm” featuring NAO below.