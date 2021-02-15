Nathaniel Rateliff made his Saturday Night Live debut over the weekend. Joined by his band The Night Sweats, Rateliff performed two songs for SNL viewers.

He started things off with with a touching performance of his new song “Redemption,” which was written for Justin Timberlake’s Apple TV+ exclusive film Palmer. He began in a spotlight alone, before being joined by his band and a group of ethereal backup singers. Later, he offered “A Little Honey,” a tune from the 2018 album Tearing at the Seams.

Watch Nathaniel Rateliff‘s Saturday Night Live debut below.



