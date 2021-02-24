A brand new documentary based on the life of Tina Turner will be available soon. The upcoming documentary, simply titled Tina, is headed for an exclusive HBO release. The revealing film, first announced in 2018 at the Cannes Film Festival, will chronicle the legendary career of the soul, blues, and rock & roll icon, and an official teaser has just been released.

The soul-stirring trailer features an interview clip of Turner looking back at one of her earliest, most defining memories. “My mother, she used to sit in the window of the kitchen while she was making dinner on Sundays. I used to just watch her,” she shares in the clip. “One day, she wasn’t in that window. She was never in it again. I wanted her to come for me. And I waited. She never did. And it’s all right, you know why? I’m a girl from a cotton field that pulled myself above the destruction and the mistakes. And I’m here for you.”

Tina is set to premiere on March 27 from 8 to 10 p.m. ET on HBO, and will also be available on HBO Max. Watch the official teaser below.