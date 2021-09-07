Next year marks the 40th anniversary of the release of Janet Jackson‘s self-titled debut album, and the pop icon’s milestone is being celebrated with the new documentary Janet. Executive produced by Janet and Randy Jackson, the two-part, four-hour special will tell the entertainer’s story from her perspective.

“This is my story, told by me. Not through someone else’s eyes,” she narrates in the trailer. “This is the truth. Take it or leave it. Love it or hate it, this is me.”

Janet is set to premiere on A&E and Lifetime in January 2022. Watch the teaser below.

