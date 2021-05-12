A new docuseries titled 1971: The Year That Music Changed Everything is headed to Apple TV+, and a brand new trailer has just been shared.

The eight-part series is based on the book Never a Dull Moment: 1971 the Year That Rock Exploded by David Hepworth. The episodes will document the artists behind some of the most influential releases from 50 years ago, as well as some of the related social and political events. Viewers can look forward to footage of Aretha Franklin, John Lennon, Bob Marley, and many more.

1971: The Year That Music Changed Everything is set to hit Apple TV+ on May 21. Check out the new trailer below.