Nick Cave and Warren Ellis have shared that they are composing the soundtrack for the upcoming documentary La Panthére des Neiges, and shared a song called “We Are Not Alone” from the collection. The film follows photographer Vincent Munier and novelist Sylvain Tesson on their Tibetan quest for the titular snow leopard and other elusive wildlife.

Ellis said of the film:

“There is something about the heart of this film that draws you in. I realized after a day, that I wanted to do whatever it took to compose an entire original score. The film deserved to have its own musical voice. I booked five days and asked Nick if he could come in for a day to write a theme song and play some piano. He saw the film and stayed for four days. In the end we made what I think is one of the most beautiful films we have ever worked on. One of my favorite experiences ever working on a project. The stars are the animals in all their wild glory, as we have never seen them before, and man in reverence and wonder.”

La Panthére des Neiges premieres in the U.S. on December 22. The soundtrack will be available on December 17. Watch the video for “We Are Not Alone” below.

