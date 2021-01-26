Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross of Nine Inch Nails were part of the all-star tribute A Bowie Celebration: Just For One Day that streamed on what would have been David Bowie‘s 74th birthday on January 8th.

If you missed the livestream there’s good news– Rolling Live Studios has shared a video which features Reznor and Ross, along with his Reznor’s wife, Mariqueen Maandig Reznor, interspersed with past Bowie band members like keyboard/piano player Mike Garson, guitarists Carlos Alomar and Gerry Leonard, bassist Mark Plati, drummer Sterling Campbell and back-up singer Catherine Russell.

Rolling Live Studios is encouraging viewers to make donations to Save the Children, an international non-profit that works to protect kids and give them a healthy start in life.

Check out the video for their cover of Bowie’s 1980 classic, “Fashion”…

