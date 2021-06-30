Olivia Rodrigo tapped into the high school experience with the release of her new concert film Sour Prom. The performance was in support of her new album Prom, and took viewers on a thematic journey that begins in the back of a limo. Rodrigo then performs at “prom,” in a photography darkroom, and finally on a football field with a marching band.

The promotion for Sour Prom was not well received by Courtney Love, who was not happy to see the similarities with the album artwork for Hole‘s Live Through This. “Stealing an original idea and not asking permission is rude,” she shared. “There’s no way to be elegant about it.”

Elvis Costello was much more gracious after listeners accused Rodrigo of plagiarizing a song of his. He responded to a fan comment saying, “This is fine by me, Billy. It’s how rock and roll works. You take the broken pieces of another thrill and make a brand new toy. That’s what I did. #subterreaneanhomesickblues #toomuchmonkeybusiness”

Watch the full performance of Sour Prom below.

Want more news from the music industry? Listen to WFPK Music News, a daily update focused on rock, alternative, R&B and underserved genres. Hosts Mel Fisher and Otis Junior track down the most interesting music news. All you have to do is spend a minute with us each weekday to stay informed!

Listen: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | NPR | Spotify | Stitcher | RadioPublic | RSS

Support WFPK Music News