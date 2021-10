Parquet Courts are days aways from the release of their next album Sympathy for Life, and just shared a new video for the song “Homo Sapien.” The band also announced a livestream event for tomorrow, October 20, dubbed Feel Free: Sympathy for Life, Visualized.

Sympathy for Life is out this Friday, October 22. Watch the new video for “Homo Sapien” below.

Keep up with the artists making headlines when you listen to our online stream.