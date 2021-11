Phoebe Bridgers joined Muna last night (November 8) on The Late Late Show with James Corden to perform “Silk Chiffon.” The tune is Muna‘s first single on Bridgers’ Saddest Factory label. It follows last their last album, 2019’s Saves the World.

Their performance transports the viewers into a retro fantasy high school prom. Watch Muna and Phoebe Bridgers perform “Silk Chiffon” on Corden below.

