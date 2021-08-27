Let your ears and eyes feast on this gorgeous new song and video by Louisville’s Heather Bond called “Fate”. Over the last year, she has been releasing one single after another leading up to the release of her Sophomore album produced by Viktor Krauss. So far, every single song we’ve heard has been wonderful! Not only is the production and musicianship excellent, but her songcraft continues to be top notch as well. “Fate” is about a lover (now an ex) with a sweet melancholy tone to it. That’s not a unique topic of course but Heather’s sensual voice paired with Viktor’s upright bass and the sparse and perfect drumming of Matt Chamberlain is swoon-worthy. We can’t wait to hear the rest of the album!

Song Credits:

Written by: Bond/Krauss

Produced by: Viktor Krauss

Bond: Vocals

Krauss: Bass, Guitars, Keyboards, Electronic Drums, Cello

Matt Chamberlain: Drums

Mixed by: Bobby Holland

Mastered by: John Baldwin

Art: Autumn Frodo