Radiohead shared another archival track from their upcoming release Kid A Mnesia, a reissue of Kid A and Amnesiac. The previously unheard song, titled “Follow Me Around,” arrived with a new music video directed by Us, and starring actor Guy Pearce. The track is from the Kid Amnesiae portion of the reissue that features B-sides rarities.

Kid A Mnesia is set to be released on November 5. Watch the new video for “Follow Me Around” below.

