Radiohead is continuing a trend of sharing rare archival footage to their YouTube channel with the release of a 2005 solo set from Thom Yorke.

The 15-minute performance was filmed for the pilot episode of the From the Basement concert series, and features some of the earliest performances of a few of Radiohead‘s In Rainbows songs. The video finds Thom Yorke seated at an upright piano, performing the string of tunes in a sparsely lit room.

Check out the full performance below.