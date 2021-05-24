Radiohead‘s Thom Yorke and Jonny Greenwood have teamed up with drummer Tom Skinner to form The Smile. The trio made their debut over the weekend during Glastonbury’s Live at Worthy Farm livestream performing their new music along with an unreleased Radiohead rarity.

Glastonbury co-organizer Emily Eavis shared a statement saying, “We’re truly honoured that Thom and Jonny have chosen our livestream event to premiere their brand new project, The Smile. Sadly, we are all unable to gather together at Worthy Farm, but alongside sets from other wonderful performers, this has all the makings of a special Glastonbury moment—and one we can broadcast to the world.”

Watch The Smile perform their new single “We Don’t Know What Tomorrow Brings” below.

In case you missed it, you can catch it again today @glastonbury pic.twitter.com/N9t4M43lor — The Smile (@thesmiletheband) May 23, 2021

