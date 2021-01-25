For many years now die-hard fans of Texas troubadour Ray Wylie Hubbard have been trying to get their hero invited to the hallowed stage of Austin City Limits, and over the weekend they got to see their quest come to fruition.

Hubbard made his long-awaited ACL debut Saturday and even though it was without an audience due to the pandemic, Hubbard performed a touching track from his latest album, Co-Starring, inspired by the death of Tom Petty.

Watch Hubbard’s performance of “Rock Gods”…

