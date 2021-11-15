Indie rockers Real Estate played Louisville’s Zanzabar last week (November 11) with Kate Bollinger opening the show. Before the main event, three of Real Estate‘s five members stopped by the WFPK performance studio to chat and share an exclusive stripped back performance of a few of their tunes. The band performed songs from their newest EP Half a Human, their second album Days (which recently celebrated a 10th anniversary), and their most recent LP The Main Thing.

Check out the full performance below.