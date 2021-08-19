California artist Remi Wolf has announced her debut album Juno, the follow-up to 2020s I’m Allergic to Dogs! EP. The news came with the release of two new singles, “Quiet On Set” and “Grumpy Old Man,” which both arrived with music videos.

“Creating my debut album Juno was like a fever dream,” Wolf shared in a statement. “So many changes were happening in my life while I was creating these songs and I think my album really reflects the feelings of tension and release that these changes provoked in me.

Juno is set to be released on October 15. Watch the videos for “Quiet On Set” and “Grumpy Old Man” below.

