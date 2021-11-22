Robert Plant and Alison Krauss released their second collaborative album Raise the Roof over the weekend. The new LP is made mostly of folk covers, and comes 13 years after their first team effort Raising Sand. The duo followed the new release with a performance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, playing Betty Harris‘ “Trouble With My Lover” and Randy Weeks “Can’t Let Go” (made famous by Lucinda Williams).

Plant and Krauss performed the two songs remotely, accompanied by a full band. Watch the performances below.

