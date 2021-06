Rostam returned with his second solo album, Changephobia, last week. The 11-track album follows 2017’s Half-Light, and the songwriter and producer appeared on The Late Late Show with James Corden in support of the new release.

After a brief interview about the new project, Rostam treated viewers to a performance of the single “From the Back of a Cab.” Check out the video below.

