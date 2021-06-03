Rufus Wainwright teamed up with house DJs Fred Falke and Zen Freeman, also known as Ampersounds for a brand new track called “Technopera.”

“I am super proud of the work that I did with Zen and Fred,” Wainwright told Variety. “It was liberating as a songwriter to have a platform to jump off from and only have to think about the melody and lyrics and let someone else create the track. It is unlike anything that I have ever done but somehow there still is a lot of Rufus in it. I hope that people will party to the tracks, safely of course, but we all deserve a little party I think.”

Check out the new video for “Technopera” directed by Daft Punk creative director Cédric Hervet.



