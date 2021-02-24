Um, what?

You read that right. Guns N’ Roses frontman Axl Rose is the latest celebrity to be featured on the animated series Scooby-Doo & Guess Who on Boomerang!

According to a synopsis on Rolling Stone:

“When Fred, Velma, Daphne, Shaggy and Scooby take a road trip down historic Route 66, they encounter a mysterious group of mud men who steal the Mystery Machine. While stranded in the desert, they check an abandoned diner “to see if they have Wi-Fi inside” — Daphne’s priorities — where they discover Axl, who turns out to already be buddies with Shaggy and Scooby. As the gang dives deeper into the case, each member begins to disappear, and it’s eventually up to Shaggy, Scooby and Axl to find their friends and solve the mystery.”

Rose joins other musical luminaries such as Sia, Kacey Musgraves, “Weird Al” Yankovic and Macklemore, in appearing on the series.

Here’s a sneak peek…

The episode featuring Rose’s cameo airs this Thursday, February 25th, at 9 PM ET on Boomerang.

Ready for some great music? wfpk.org/stream