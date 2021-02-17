You can’t accuse John Mellencamp of taking it easy during the pandemic!

The Seymour, Indiana native has announced the impending arrival of a new documentary and live album from an iconic tour in 2000.

The announcement said:

“John Mellencamp announces he’s set to unveil his new live album and documentary titled The Good Samaritan Tour this spring. The documentary, which will be narrated by Academy Award winner Matthew McConaughey, chronicles Mellencamp’s historic free tour in 2000 when he performed on street corners and in public parks across the country.”

You can check out the trailer below…

Mellencamp is also working on his 25th studio album and has shared a sneak peek of one of the tunes called “I Always Lie To Strangers”, which you can listen to by clicking here.

Then there’s that play Mellencamp has been working on that was interrupted by COVID-19. He hopes to resume work on that soon and has shared a rehearsal video with cast members from the as-yet untitled production…

Oh, and let’s not forget Mellencamp’s artwork, which has occupied much of his time during the pandemic.

