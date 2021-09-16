Daptone Records is set to release a triple-LP next month entitled The Daptone Super Soul Revue Live at the Apollo. To preview the album, Daptone has released a video of Sharon Jones & the Dap-Kings performing James Brown‘s classic “There Was a Time” at the historic Harlem venue.

The late singer and her band are one of several funk, soul or gospel artists to appear on the album. The compilation also includes performances from the Budos Band, Antibalas and the late Charles Bradley, plus many more.

The Daptone Super Soul Revue Live at the Apollo is due on October 1st. Until then, enjoy this rousing performance from Sharon Jones & the Dap-Kings.

