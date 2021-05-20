Sharon Van Etten and Angel Olsen have come together for a new song called, “Like I Used To.” The new tune arrived with a music video directed by Kimberly Stuckwisch.

Sharon Van Etten said of the collaboration, “Even though we weren’t super close, I always felt supported by Angel and considered her a peer in this weird world of touring. We highway high-fived many times along the way…. I finally got the courage in June of 2020 to reach out to see if she would want to sing together. I got greedy and quickly sent her a track I had been working on.”

Angel Olsen shared, “I’ve met with Sharon here and there throughout the years and have always felt too shy to ask her what she’s been up to or working on. The song reminded me immediately of getting back to where I started, before music was expected of me, or much was expected of me, a time that remains pure and real in my heart.”

Watch the new vide for “Like I Used To” below.

