Showtime has released a brand new trailer for their upcoming documentary chronicling the life of legendary artist Rick James. The new documentary, titled Bitchin’: the Sound and Fury of Rick James, aims to show viewers the most in-depth look into the ups and downs of James’ life.

Directed by Emmy-nominated writer, director, and hip-hop journalist Sacha Jenkins, Bitchin’: the Sound and Fury of Rick James premieres on Showtime on Friday, September 3 at 9 p.m. ET/PT. Check out the trailer below.

Keep up with the artists making headlines when you listen to our online stream.