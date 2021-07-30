Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak‘s super-duo Silk Sonic is back on the scene with the release of their newest single “Skate.” The song follow’s the duo’s debut “Leave The Door Open” and arrived with a brand new music video directed by Mars and Florent Déchard and co-directed by Philippe Tayag.

The songs are expected to be on an upcoming album from the duo. The album has not been officially announced, but when Silk Sonic was announced at the beginning of the year, Bruno Mars tweeted, “We locked in and made an album.”

Watch the video for “Skate” below!

