Sleater-Kinney is back with the announcement of their 10th studio album. The project is titled Path of Wellness, and the news came with a brand new music video for the lead single “Worry With You.”

Carrie Brownstein and Corin Tucker self-produced the entire record, writing and recording the project during quarantine. With the help of some local Portland musicians, the duo was fully able to “bring their vision to life.”

The 11-track LP is set to be released on June 11. Check out the video for “Worry With You” below.

