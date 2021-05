Indie rock duo Sleater-Kinney announced their upcoming album Path of Wellness earlier this month, and they are back with another single from the LP. The new song, “High in the Grass”, follows the lead single “Worry With You”, and arrived with a brand new music video.

Path of Wellness is set to be released on June 11. Check out the video for “High in the Grass” below.

