Sleigh Bells are back with the announcement of their next full length album Texis. It will be their first full length album since 2016’s Jessica Rabbit, and the duo dropped a video for the lead single “Locust Laced” ahead of the release.

Guitarist Derek Miller said of the project, “We stopped worrying about whether or not we’re in or out of our comfort zone, or if we were being repetitive or formulaic.”

Texis is set to be released on September 10. Check out the new video for “Locust Laced” below.

