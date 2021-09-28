Boston alt-rockers Slothrust released their newest album Parallel Timeline earlier this month, and have followed the release with a video for track “Waiting.” The group also shared a string of tour dates for this fall and next spring; they’ll be opening for Manchester Orchestra in the fall before their headlining shows in March.

Watch the new video for “Waiting” and view the full tour schedule below.

Slothrust 2021-2022 Tour Dates:

10/05 – Dallas, TX @ Gas Monkey Bar N’ Grill*

10/06 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall*

10/08 – Lake Buena Vista, FL @ House of Blues*

10/09 – Fort Lauderdale, FL @ Revolution Live*

10/10 – St. Petersburg, FL @ Jannus Live*

10/12 – Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore Charlotte*

10/13 – Richmond, VA @ The National*

10/15 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore*

10/16 – Baltimore, MD @ Rams Head Live!*

10/18 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues*

10/19 – Portland, ME @ State Theatre*

10/21 – New York, NY @ Hammerstein Ballroom*

11/16 – Louisville, KY @ Mercury Ballroom*

11/17 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium*

11/18 – Birmingham, AL @ Alabama Theatre*

11/19 – Atlanta, GA @ Fox Theatre*

03/17 – San Diego, CA @ Soda Bar

03/18 – Los Angeles, CA @ Lodge Room

03/19 – San Francisco, CA @ Independent

03/20 – Sacramento, CA @ Holy Diver

03/25 – Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall

03/26 – Bend, OR @ Volcanic Theatre Pub

03/27 – Seattle, WA @ Crocodile

* = with Manchester Orchestra

Keep up with the artists making headlines when you listen to our online stream.