Snail Mail is back with the announcement of her second studio album Valentine, and the announcement arrived with a brand new music video for the title track. The project’s mastermind Linsdey Jordan shared a statement about working on the new album alongside producer Brad Cook:

“I wanted to take as much time as possible with this record to make sure I was happy with every detail before unleashing it unto y’all. Referring to the process as the deepest level of catharsis and therapy I have ever experienced would be a huge understatement. Valentine is my child!”

Valentaine is set to be released on November 5. Watch the video for the title track below.

Keep up with the artists making headlines when you listen to our online stream.