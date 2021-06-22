Snoh Aalegra is back with the release of the newest single from her upcoming album Temporary Highs In The Violet Skies. The new single will appear on the album alongside last summer’s release “Dying 4 Your Love”, and arrived with a brand new music video.

Temporary Highs In The Violet Skies follows the Swedish singer’s 2019 sophomore LP Ugh, Those Feels Again, and is set to be released on July 7. Watch the video for “Lost You” below.

